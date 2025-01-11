No Representation from Bangladesh at IMD’s 150th Anniversary Celebrations

Dhaka: Bangladesh has announced that it will not attend the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), citing government restrictions on non-essential foreign travel at state expense.

Mominul Islam, the acting director of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), confirmed the invitation was received from the IMD a month ago. However, due to government policies limiting overseas trips, Bangladesh will not be sending representatives to the event. Islam emphasized that while the two meteorological agencies maintain strong relations and continue to collaborate, the government’s travel restrictions prevent participation.

Collaboration Between Bangladesh and India Meteorological Departments

Islam further highlighted that the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has continued to engage with the IMD, mentioning his own recent visit to India on December 20, 2024, for a meeting with Indian meteorologists. The two agencies regularly exchange data and collaborate on weather forecasting, which is essential for the region.

IMD’s 150th Anniversary Celebrations

The IMD, established in 1875 during British colonial rule, will mark its sesquicentennial on January 15, 2025. The department has invited several neighboring countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, to participate in the landmark event. The IMD official noted that Bangladesh’s absence from the celebration was in contrast to Pakistan, which had already confirmed its participation.

The IMD was founded after a series of devastating weather events, such as the 1864 cyclone that hit Kolkata and subsequent monsoon disasters. Initially headquartered in Kolkata, the IMD moved to Shimla in 1905, Pune in 1928, and finally to Delhi in 1944.

Political Context of the Event

The decision by Bangladesh to skip the anniversary celebrations comes amid various diplomatic considerations and internal government policies. Despite the absence at the celebrations, Bangladesh’s collaboration with India’s meteorological agency remains strong, and the two nations continue to work together on weather-related issues crucial to the region.