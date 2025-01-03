No Work Permits for Indian Student in US: Key Implications

The U.S. government is considering significant changes to work permit policies for international students, including the controversial proposal of No Work Permits for Indian Student in US. This potential policy shift aligns with broader immigration reforms and could drastically impact the post-graduation opportunities for thousands of Indian students pursuing higher education in the United States.

Proposed Changes: No Work Permits for Indian Student in US

The proposed “No Work Permits for Indian Student in US” policy might result in the termination of work authorization for international students on F-1 visas. Programs like Optional Practical Training (OPT), which currently allow graduates to gain hands-on experience, could be discontinued. For Indian students, a major segment of the U.S. international student population, this would mean losing access to critical career-enhancing opportunities.

Shift to Merit-Based Immigration:

A shift towards a merit-based immigration system is also being considered. This approach would prioritize skills and qualifications over family-based immigration, potentially limiting the opportunities available to international students and skilled workers from India.

In closing, the OPT program is a guest worker scheme disguised as an internship for foreign students. Universities are selling work permits instead of education. Created illegally like DACA, Trump should end OPT to protect American college grads from unfair competition.



🧵 — U.S. Tech Workers (@USTechWorkers) December 30, 2024

Impact on Indian Students: Reduced Work Opportunities

For Indian students, the No Work Permits for Indian Student in US policy would mean diminished employment opportunities after completing their education. Currently, STEM graduates benefit from up to 36 months of work authorization under OPT. Without this pathway, many would face challenges in gaining practical experience and advancing their careers.

Stricter Documentation Requirements:

The proposed reforms may introduce increased documentation and stricter eligibility criteria across various visa categories, including F-1 and H-1B visas. This could complicate the application process and reduce the number of Indian students qualifying for post-study work opportunities.

The “No Work Permits for Indian Student in US” proposal has raised alarms among U.S. employers, particularly in sectors like technology, healthcare, and engineering. Indian graduates have traditionally filled critical gaps in high-demand STEM fields, and this policy could exacerbate talent shortages in these industries.

These proposed changes are part of a broader political strategy to reform U.S. immigration policies. The Trump administration has consistently advocated for tighter immigration controls, previously enacting measures to limit visa availability and increase scrutiny on foreign workers.

Employers and industry leaders have voiced concerns regarding the potential loss of access to skilled talent. Many companies, particularly in the technology and healthcare sectors, rely on international students and foreign workers to address workforce shortages. US Immigration to cancel Work Permits for Indian Student has raised alarm among these industries.

If enacted, the No Work Permits for Indian Student in US policy would mark a significant shift in U.S. immigration and education policies, limiting opportunities for Indian students and potentially affecting the global perception of the U.S. as a destination for higher education. As stakeholders voice their concerns, the future of this policy remains a pivotal issue.