No ‘Z’ on Mehdipatnam Bus Number Plate Sparks Debate Over Loss of Heritage

A recent observation of a bus belonging to the Mehdipatnam Bus Depot has raised concerns after it was noticed that the vehicle’s number plate does not include the letter ‘Z’. This letter, traditionally used in the registration numbers of buses under the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), has long been a part of the region’s transport history.

The ‘Z’ at the end of these number plates holds historical significance. It originated after the merger of the Hyderabad State’s transport department with the newly formed TSRTC and APSRTC following the end of the Nizam’s rule. The letter ‘Z’ was used to honor Zahra Begum, the mother of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad. The Nizam, the ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad, was known for his wealth, influence, and contributions to the region, and the use of ‘Z’ on vehicles was seen as a tribute to his family’s legacy.

Also Read: Medigadda Barrage Damage Could Be Mitigated, Says Ex-Superintending Engineer Before Commission

However, the absence of ‘Z’ in the number plate of the Mehdipatnam bus has sparked discussions, with many questioning if this is part of a larger trend to phase out symbols and markers associated with the Nizam’s reign. Critics argue that removing these identifying features could be seen as an attempt to erase a significant part of the region’s heritage and history.

While the exact reason for the omission of the ‘Z’ remains unclear, some speculate that it might be due to a shift in the way vehicles are registered or a move towards standardizing number plates across different transport systems. Others fear that this might be the beginning of a gradual move to remove historical assets and markers that connect the present generation with the cultural and historical past of Hyderabad.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether this change is isolated or part of a broader effort to distance the current administration from symbols of the former Nizam’s era. For many, the ‘Z’ remains an important part of the identity of the state’s transport system, and its removal could be seen as a loss of cultural recognition.