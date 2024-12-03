Telangana

Medigadda Barrage Damage Could Be Mitigated, Says Ex-Superintending Engineer Before Commission

Krishna pointed out that despite several reminders, the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages were not brought under the Dam Safety Act until July 2023, even though their construction had been completed in 2019.

Safiya Begum3 December 2024 - 17:51
Hyderabad: Murali Krishna, a retired Superintending Engineer from the Dam Safety Organisation (DSO), recently testified before the PC Ghose Commission, revealing that damage to the pillars of the Medigadda and other barrages under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) was not communicated to the state government’s Dam Safety Organisation.

During his cross-examination, Krishna explained that these barrages meet the criteria of “specified dams” under the Dam Safety Act, which applies to structures exceeding 15 meters in height that impound water. He further clarified that even a check dam higher than 10 meters would fall under this regulation.

In an earlier affidavit, Krishna had mentioned that it is possible to address the distressing conditions of these three barrages.

Justice Ghose, who completed the cross-examination, will be returning to Kolkata on Tuesday. He is scheduled to return in the second week of December to question current and former Engineers-in-Chief (ENCs).

The Commission has already received complaints against former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and former Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao, alleging that their actions led to prolonged water storage. The Commission intends to cross-examine both individuals in January.

