Nyrraa M Banerji Welcomes 2025 with Gratitude and Family Celebration

Mumbai: Television actress Nyrraa M Banerji is all set to usher in 2025 by spending quality time with her family and friends. Reflecting on the past year, she expresses gratitude for the success she achieved professionally in 2024 and shares her excitement for the upcoming celebrations.

A Year of Gratitude and Professional Growth

Nyrraa shared her thoughts on the past year, saying, “God has been kind, and 2024 has been a great year for me professionally. I only have gratitude to offer to my family, friends, and my legion of fans who have supported me throughout.” The actress acknowledged the strong support system provided by her family and friends, adding that it played a crucial role in her journey.

She continued, “My family and friends have played a pivotal role in motivating me, and that’s why I would love to end this year by spending quality time with them. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy New Year as we move into 2025. A lot is on the plate now in terms of work. Please continue to shower your love and support.”

Nyrraa’s Journey in the Entertainment Industry

In 2024, Nyrraa gained widespread attention with her participation in the popular reality show “Bigg Boss 18.” However, the actress had mixed feelings about her exit from the show, calling it “unfair.” She mentioned that it was only in the third week of the competition that she started finding her footing, but due to limited screen time, she couldn’t fully showcase her strategies.

Known for her Iconic Roles

Nyrraa M Banerji is best known for her lead role in Star Plus’s supernatural drama “Divya Drishti,” where she became a household name. Apart from her television success, she also participated in “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13,” another reality show that further solidified her fanbase.

Film Career and Future Projects

Nyrraa made her film debut in the Telugu comedy “Aa Okkadu,” directed by Srinivasa Murthy Nidadavole, and continued to star in successful Telugu films like “Saradaga Kasepu,” directed by Vamsi. She also appeared in the Hindi film “One Night Stand” and contributed to the making of the movie “Azhar” as an assistant to director Tony D’Souza.

With a promising career ahead, Nyrraa has a lot in store for her fans in 2025.

