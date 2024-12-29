Tejasswi Prakash Suffers Burn Injury on the Sets of “Celebrity MasterChef,”

Mumbai: Popular television actress Tejasswi Prakash, known for her roles in Naagin 6 and Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, recently revealed that she suffered a burn injury while filming for her upcoming show, Celebrity MasterChef.

On Sunday, Tejasswi took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her hand with a visible burn mark. Along with the image, she wrote, “The show must go on,” showcasing her dedication to the new project. This marks her return to television after a brief hiatus following the success of Naagin 6.

Tejasswi Prakash Joins the Star-Studded Cast of Celebrity MasterChef

Celebrity MasterChef is an exciting cooking-based reality show featuring renowned personalities like Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, and Rajiv Adatia. The series, which will stream on Sony Entertainment Television, promises a mix of culinary challenges and entertainment.

Tejasswi, the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and a Marathi cinema debutante with Mann Kasturi Re, is set to showcase her versatility in this new avatar.

Farah Khan to Host Celebrity MasterChef

The show will be hosted by celebrated choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, who is known for her love of food and cooking. Farah, who also runs her own digital cooking channel, expressed her excitement about joining the show.

In a statement, she said:

“I’ve always been an avid foodie. Experimenting with recipes, discovering new cuisines, and adding my own twist has always been my passion. When approached to host Celebrity MasterChef, I jumped at the opportunity. Expect straightforward, brutally honest feedback because ‘Celebrity MasterChef par seeti Farah bajayegi’. The pressure is on, and only the best will shine.”

Farah will be joined by celebrated Chef Judges Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, adding even more culinary expertise to the show.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Ends 2024 on a High Note with Vijay Varma and Kajal Aggarwal

When to Watch Celebrity MasterChef

The highly anticipated Celebrity MasterChef will soon premiere on Sony Entertainment Television, bringing a fresh twist to the popular cooking show format.

Key Highlights:

Tejasswi Prakash shares her burn injury update from the sets of Celebrity MasterChef.

The show features a star-studded lineup, including Dipika Kakkar and Nikki Tamboli.

Hosted by Farah Khan with Chef Judges Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna.

Streaming soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

Stay tuned for updates on Tejasswi Prakash, Celebrity MasterChef, and other entertainment news!