Officials Evict Poor Families from Double Bedroom Houses in Palakurti

Palakurti, Telangana: In a controversial move, officials in the Palakurti constituency have begun evicting poor families who had been allotted double-bedroom houses in the village of Kadavendi, Devaruppula Mandal, citing the absence of proper approvals.

This action has raised concerns among the affected families, who have been living in these houses as part of a government housing scheme aimed at providing better living conditions for low-income groups.

Eviction of Families from Double Bedroom Houses

The incident took place in Kadavendi, a village located in the Palakurti constituency of Telangana. According to local sources, the affected families were living in double-bedroom houses provided under the state government’s housing scheme. However, the authorities have reportedly stated that the allocations were made without proper permissions or approvals, leading to the decision to evict these residents.

Officials have stated that the double-bedroom houses were given to families based on a list of beneficiaries. However, due to procedural discrepancies and the lack of official documentation or approvals for certain beneficiaries, they were asked to vacate the houses.

Government’s Plan to Reallocate Houses

In response to the controversy, the authorities have assured that the evicted families will not be left homeless. They have stated that fresh beneficiary lists will be prepared through a village assembly (gram sabha), and houses will be reallocated based on new guidelines. The officials emphasized that the process will be transparent and those genuinely in need will be given priority in the reallocation.

Officials explained, “The procedure to allocate houses was not followed properly in some cases. We will now ensure that all allocations are made following due process. We will hold a gram sabha to select eligible beneficiaries and reassign houses accordingly.”

Impact on Affected Families

The evictions have caused significant distress among the affected families, many of whom had already settled into their new homes and had invested time and resources in making them habitable. Local residents expressed frustration with the sudden eviction and the lack of clear communication from authorities.

One of the affected residents stated, “We have been living here for several months now, and suddenly we are being asked to leave. This has created a lot of uncertainty, and we are unsure where to go next.”

Government Housing Scheme in Focus

The Telangana State Double Bedroom Housing Scheme is a key initiative aimed at providing affordable housing to economically disadvantaged families in rural and urban areas. Under this scheme, low-income families are provided with government-built homes that are equipped with basic amenities like water, sanitation, and electricity. The program is intended to uplift the living standards of the rural poor and address housing shortages.

However, this recent controversy in Kadavendi raises concerns about the implementation of the scheme, particularly regarding beneficiary selection and the need for better transparency in the allocation process.

Conclusion: A Call for Transparent and Fair Allocation

As the situation unfolds, the affected families are hopeful that the government will resolve the issue fairly and ensure that those in genuine need are accommodated. Meanwhile, the authorities have reiterated that they are committed to ensuring a fair, transparent, and legal process for house allocation, which will take place in the upcoming village assembly.

For now, the families who have been evicted await clarity on their future housing arrangements, while the government is taking steps to ensure that the housing scheme is executed according to established guidelines.