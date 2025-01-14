Omar Abdullah Praises Armed Forces for Safeguarding the Nation

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised the armed forces for their unwavering dedication to safeguarding the country and its people.

He also assured veterans of his government’s full support in addressing their issues and improving their welfare.

Strengthening Government-Forces Relationship

Speaking at the ninth Armed Forces Veterans’ Day celebrations held by the Army at Tanda Artillery Brigade in the Akhnoor sector near Jammu, Abdullah emphasized ongoing efforts to strengthen the relationship between the government and the armed forces.

The event was attended by several key dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and General Officer Commanding-in-chief M.V. Suchindra Kumar.

Saluting the Sacrifices of Veterans

During his address, Abdullah expressed his gratitude for the sacrifices made by veterans, stating, “Today I consider myself lucky to be among you on this occasion… You are the people who gave everything for this nation. You did not worry about your tomorrow or care for your lives. You were ready to sacrifice your lives to safeguard the unity and integrity of the country.”

He added, “You are performing your duties diligently, and now it is our duty to take care of you. While taking care of our country, you took care of everyone.”

Government’s Commitment to Veterans’ Welfare

The Chief Minister assured the veterans that the government would work towards addressing any issues they face, stating that the assistance provided to them should not be viewed as a favor but as a duty. “We are grateful for what you did for the nation, and now it is our duty to fulfill our commitment by helping you, solving your problems, and reducing your difficulties,” Abdullah said.

He further pledged complete support to veterans and encouraged them to bring any shortcomings or issues to his attention for timely resolution.

Support for Veterans’ Recruitment and Financial Assistance

Abdullah highlighted that efforts are underway to implement reservation in recruitment for veterans and to provide financial support through various government schemes. He also stated that his government, along with his cabinet colleague Satish Sharma, who is the son of a retired soldier, would work to alleviate the challenges faced by the veterans.

“It is our duty to serve and help you, and we will carry out our duty to the fullest,” Abdullah assured the veterans at the event.