Osmania Hospital Security Attempts to Assault Photojournalist Over Camera Coverage

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident at Osmania General Hospital, security personnel attempted to seize the camera of a photojournalist and reportedly threatened violence when the journalist tried to cover issues concerning the hospital’s condition. The incident occurred while the photojournalist, working for a prominent news outlet, was capturing photographs of various problems within the hospital.

According to sources, the photojournalist, identified as a member of the Sakshi media group, was taking photographs to report on the ongoing concerns regarding the state of the hospital. However, when the security staff noticed the camera, they approached the journalist and demanded that the photos be deleted. The security personnel allegedly grabbed the camera and tried to forcibly prevent the photojournalist from documenting the scene.

In an escalating confrontation, the security staff attempted to assault the journalist, an act that was only averted by the timely intervention of bystanders. The photojournalist was able to retain the camera, but the security personnel continued to pressurize for the images to be erased.

In a shocking incident at Osmania Hospital, security staff attempted to seize the camera and assault a photojournalist from Sakshi Media, who was covering issues at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/aPW73C84cE — The Munsif Digital (@munsifdigital) November 25, 2024

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about freedom of the press and the protection of journalists’ rights, especially when reporting on issues of public concern. Such acts of aggression against media personnel not only endanger the safety of journalists but also infringe upon the fundamental right to report on matters that affect the public.

Osmania Hospital, a prominent healthcare institution in Hyderabad, has faced several challenges in recent times, particularly regarding its infrastructure and the quality of services provided. The media’s role in highlighting these issues is crucial for public awareness and accountability.

The incident has sparked outrage among journalists and media organizations, with calls for a formal investigation into the actions of the security personnel. The media fraternity has demanded that strict action be taken against those responsible for attempting to intimidate the press.

Osmania Hospital authorities have yet to comment on the incident, and the local police are expected to investigate the matter further to ensure that such violations of press freedom are not repeated.