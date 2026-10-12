Osmania Junior Doctors to Launch Strike Over Lack of Facilities, Aarogyasri Fund Delays

Hyderabad: Junior doctors at Osmania General Hospital are set to launch a strike from Monday, October 12, protesting the lack of minimum facilities at the hospital and delays in the release of funds under the Aarogyasri health scheme.

The doctors have expressed dissatisfaction over the continued shortage of essential facilities and the delay in clearing Aarogyasri funds, which they say are affecting the smooth delivery of medical services to patients. The situation has added to their concerns over the difficulties faced by hospital staff in managing patient care amid resource constraints.

According to the junior doctors, the absence of adequate infrastructure and the financial challenges arising from delayed fund releases are creating obstacles in providing timely and effective treatment. They have urged the authorities to address the issues without further delay.

The proposed strike is intended to draw the attention of the hospital administration and the state government to the problems faced by doctors and patients. The junior doctors are demanding immediate intervention to improve hospital facilities and ensure the timely release of Aarogyasri funds.

The development has raised concerns over the potential impact on medical services at the government-run hospital, which caters to a large number of patients, including those from economically weaker sections.

The authorities are expected to face pressure to resolve the issues and ensure that patient care is not adversely affected.

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