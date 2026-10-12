Hyderabad Records Maximum Temperature of 34.7°C, No Rain in Past 24 Hours

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continued to experience warm weather conditions, with the maximum temperature reaching 34.7 degrees Celsius at Begumpet Airport, according to the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, in its weather report dated October 12, 2026.

The maximum temperature at Begumpet remained unchanged from the previous day, standing 2.9 degrees Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.7 degrees Celsius, which was 0.2 degrees above normal.

At Hakimpet Air Force Station, the maximum temperature was 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 18.5 degrees. Rajendranagar recorded a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22 degrees.

CRIDA-Hayathnagar registered a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21.8 degrees. The maximum temperature was 4.5 degrees above normal, the highest departure among the five reporting locations.

At ICRISAT-Patancheru, the maximum temperature stood at 33.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 18.2 degrees.

The weather report also showed that no rainfall was recorded at any of the five locations during the past 24 hours.

Residents can follow updates from the India Meteorological Department through its official platforms and use the Mausam mobile application for weather forecasts and alerts.

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