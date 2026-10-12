MMC Receives 29 Prajavani Applications

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) received 29 applications from citizens during the Prajavani public grievance redressal programme held on Monday, October 12, 2026. The applications covered various civic issues, with town planning-related concerns accounting for the largest share of petitions.

According to the corporation, a total of 29 applications were received across five departments. Town Planning received the highest number of applications at 22, highlighting the importance of planning-related issues among the grievances brought to the civic body.

The Engineering Department received four applications, while the Sanitation, Urban Community Development (UCD) and Veterinary departments received one application each.

The department-wise figures indicate that town planning issues formed the majority of the petitions received during the programme. The applications will require coordination among the concerned departments to ensure that citizens’ grievances are examined and addressed appropriately.

Prajavani serves as an important platform for residents to bring their civic concerns directly to the attention of municipal officials. Through the programme, the corporation aims to improve communication between the administration and citizens while ensuring greater accountability in public service delivery.

The MMC reiterated its commitment to citizen-centric governance by focusing on the effective handling of public grievances and strengthening coordination among departments.

The corporation continues to emphasise responsive civic administration and timely action on applications to improve public satisfaction and address residents’ concerns.

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