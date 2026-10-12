Influenza A Cases Rise in Hyderabad, Children’s Hospitals See Rush

Hyderabad: Influenza A cases are reportedly increasing in Hyderabad, with Niloufer Hospital and several private children’s hospitals witnessing a rise in patients suffering from fever and flu-like symptoms. The growing number of cases has raised concerns among parents, while doctors are urging people to remain vigilant and seek timely medical attention.

Children affected by the infection may develop symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches and fatigue. In some cases, the illness can progress to serious complications, including pneumonia, particularly among vulnerable children.

Doctors have cautioned parents against dismissing persistent fever and respiratory symptoms as an ordinary seasonal illness. Delaying medical evaluation, especially when breathing difficulties develop, may increase the risk of complications and delay appropriate treatment.

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Medical experts have advised parents to watch for warning signs such as rapid or laboured breathing, chest pain, unusual drowsiness, dehydration and persistent high fever. Children experiencing breathing difficulties should be taken to a hospital immediately.

Doctors have also recommended maintaining hand hygiene, covering the mouth while coughing or sneezing, avoiding close contact with sick people and keeping unwell children at home to reduce the spread of infection.

Parents have been advised not to administer antibiotics or other medicines to children without medical guidance. Timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment and close monitoring can help reduce the risk of severe complications.