Miscreants Arrive in Ambulance, Use Gas Cutter to Target ATM in Telangana’s Kamareddy

Kamareddy: Unidentified miscreants allegedly arrived in an ambulance wearing nightwear and targeted an ATM in Gandhari mandal of Kamareddy district, Telangana, using a gas cutter to break into the machine and steal cash.

According to preliminary reports, the accused used the gas cutter to break open the ATM in an attempt to access the cash stored inside. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the location, which may help police identify those involved.

Following the incident, police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the accused and establish the circumstances surrounding the theft.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Investigators are examining the CCTV footage and other available evidence to identify the suspects and determine the amount of cash stolen from the ATM.

The use of an ambulance to reach the location has also drawn attention, though the circumstances surrounding the vehicle’s use are yet to be established officially.

Police are continuing their investigation, and further details are awaited.