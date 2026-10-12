GHMC Hosts Japanese Delegation Ahead of 20th Anniversary of Hyderabad–Miyoshi Partnership

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) hosted a Japanese delegation at its head office on Monday ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Hyderabad–Miyoshi Sister City Partnership, established in 2006 between Hyderabad and Miyoshi City in Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan.

GHMC Commissioner R. V. Karnan, IAS, received the delegation, which included representatives of the Hiroshima Prefectural Government, led by Vice Governor Toru Youhimatsu. Other members included Kazuo Ichikawa, Hiroyoshi Funaishi and Yoshihiro Harazono.

Additional Commissioner (Finance) Radhika Gupta, Additional Commissioner (Sanitation and Health) N. Ravi Kiran and other senior GHMC officials also participated in the interaction.

During the meeting, GHMC officials briefed the Japanese delegation on the CURE Region, Vision 2047 and the CURE Act, highlighting Hyderabad’s long-term development plans and key urban initiatives.

The discussions focused on urban development challenges, municipal governance and the delivery of civic services. Both sides exchanged ideas and explored opportunities for cooperation, institutional engagement and knowledge sharing in urban administration.

The interaction marked an important step towards strengthening the longstanding relationship between Hyderabad and Japan as the sister-city partnership approaches two decades.

The engagement reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to fostering mutual understanding, promoting the exchange of expertise and expanding cooperation in urban development and civic governance.