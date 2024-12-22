Outrage in Moinabad After Temple Desecration and Idol Vandalism

Hyderabad: A shocking incident of temple desecration occurred late Saturday night at Tulkatta Gate in Moinabad, where miscreants vandalized a Hanuman idol. The incident has sparked outrage among the local community.

According to police reports, unidentified individuals entered the temple premises and caused damage to the idol. The desecration was discovered on Sunday morning by locals, who immediately alerted authorities.

Police teams swiftly reached the site, sealed off the area, and initiated an investigation. Forensic experts and a clues team were deployed to gather evidence, while senior police officials visited the spot to monitor the progress of the inquiry.

Also Read | Telangana: Rythu Bharosa Scheme to Launch from Sankranti

Authorities are reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify the culprits and bring them to justice. Efforts are underway to trace the offenders, with local residents urging swift action.

This incident has left the Moinabad community deeply disturbed, with many expressing their concerns over the safety of religious sites and calling for enhanced security measures.