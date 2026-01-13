Over 10 injured after govt-owned bus overturns in Kolkata

Kolkata: More than 10 people were injured after a government-owned passenger bus overturned after losing control near the Topsia intersection in Kolkata.

According to local and police sources, the bus suddenly overturned near the Topsia intersection while travelling from Park Circus towards Science City.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the bus tilted and fell onto the road with a loud crash. The passengers inside the bus started screaming in panic.

Locals rushed to the scene upon hearing the noise. Many passengers were trapped inside the bus. The conductor was also trapped in the overturned bus.

The situation became more complicated because the bus had overturned in such a way that locals couldn’t rescue the passengers using the front door.

Later, rescuers broke the rear window of the bus and pulled out the passengers one by one.

About 16 people were injured in the accident, with many sustaining serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, police, fire services and disaster management teams quickly arrived at the scene.

The injured passengers were rescued and taken to the nearby Chittaranjan National Hospital. They are currently receiving treatment there.

The accident caused severe traffic congestion at the Topsia intersection and surrounding areas.

A senior Kolkata Police traffic official said, “CCTV footage from the scene has already been collected. The exact cause of the accident is being investigated. If necessary, a forensic examination of the damaged bus may also be conducted.”

Sources said that the accident occurred after one of the front tyres burst.

However, it has been revealed that the bus involved in the accident was operating on the road, even after the expiry of its fitness certificate.

Questions have been raised about how the bus was operating on a long route like Howrah-Baruipur despite not having a fitness certificate.

Based on the statements of passengers and eyewitnesses, the police will register a case under the relevant sections.

Additionally, a separate case is likely to be filed under road safety laws for illegally operating the bus with passengers despite its lack of a valid fitness certificate, thus endangering lives, police said.