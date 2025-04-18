Over 1,000 International Students’ Visas Revoked in US: Legal Battles Erupt

In recent weeks, more than 1,000 international students in the United States have had their visas or legal status revoked, sparking widespread concern and legal challenges. Several students have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration, arguing that they were denied due process when their permission to stay in the country was suddenly taken away.

Why Are International Students Facing Visa Revocation?

According to an Associated Press review, over 1,024 students from 160 colleges and universities have had their legal status terminated since late March. This includes prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Stanford, the University of Maryland, and Ohio State University, as well as smaller colleges.

In many cases, students argue that their visa revocation was due to minor infractions like traffic violations, and in some instances, they say it is unclear why they were targeted at all. Lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have accused the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of instituting a nationwide policy of mass visa cancellations, which is not backed by clear justification.

The recent actions have left many students in fear of detention and deportation. Several lawsuits have been filed against the Department of Homeland Security, challenging the legality of the government’s actions.

Also Read: UGC NET 2025 Registration Live: Apply Now Before the May Deadline Ends!

How Are Student Visas Affected by Government Action?

International students usually enter the US on an F-1 visa, which is contingent on enrollment in an academic program. Once in the US, students’ legal status is managed by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) under the Department of Homeland Security. In recent weeks, many students have found that their legal residency status was unexpectedly terminated after colleges checked a DHS-managed database.

Historically, if a student’s visa was revoked, they were allowed to complete their studies while remaining in the US. However, with the recent changes, students who have lost their legal residency status are now at risk of detention and deportation. Some students have already left the country to avoid arrest.

Legal Battles and Uncertainty for Students

The sudden and unexplained termination of legal status has caused widespread confusion and anxiety among international students. In some high-profile cases, such as the detention of activist Mahmoud Khalil at Columbia University, the Trump administration has sought to deport noncitizens for their involvement in pro-Palestinian activism. However, most students facing visa revocation have not been involved in such activities.

Colleges are working to reassure students and have raised concerns about the broader impact on international enrollment in the US. Institutions are pushing the federal government for answers and urging students to carry their immigration documents with them at all times.

Impact on Higher Education in the US

The ongoing visa revocations have prompted alarm in the higher education community. Higher education leaders fear that the actions of the Trump administration could discourage international students from pursuing education in the US, potentially leading to a decrease in global talent.

As uncertainty continues to grow, universities are grappling with how to support their international student populations, with many facing the challenge of navigating an evolving and unsettling political landscape.

With lawsuits mounting and public outrage growing, the future of international student visas in the US remains uncertain.