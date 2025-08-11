Over 150 ASHA workers trained to detect cancer at early stage in Delhi

New Delhi: In a new initiative to combat cancer, more than 150 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers have been trained to detect and diagnose cervical and breast cancer at its earliest stages.

The initiative, led by the National Association for Reproductive and Child Health of India (NARCHI), in collaboration with the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, was launched in Delhi at the 31st Annual Conference, held from August 8 to 10.

The training covered symptom recognition for cervical and breast cancer referral protocols to ensure patients are guided swiftly to diagnostic centers, and communication skills to break the stigma and fear associated with cancer.

ASHAs were also introduced to simple tracking tools, both paper-based and mobile-friendly, to help log suspected cases and follow up effectively.

“Early detection can boost survival rates to over 90 per cent, compared to less than 40 per cent for late-stage diagnoses, especially for breast, cervical, and oral cancers. By empowering our ASHA heroes to recognise the earliest warning signs of cancer, we’re not waiting for disease — we’re stopping it before it gains ground,” said Dr. Mala Srivastava, President of NARCHI Delhi chapter.

“With the training of over 150 ASHA workers, we are empowering women on the frontlines to become guardians of their community’s health and reduce cancer deaths in women,” Srivastava added.

Cancer continues to be one of India’s most pressing health concerns, with nearly 1.3 million new cases and over 800,000 deaths recorded annually. Alarmingly, only one in five cases is detected at Stage 1, when treatment is far more effective and the chances of survival are significantly higher.

“A single ASHA equipped with knowledge becomes a network of hope in her community. Detecting cancer at Stage 1 means treatment is more affordable, less invasive, and far more effective. This grassroots approach not only strengthens the public health system but also builds trust between communities and medical institutions,” explained Dr Chandra Mansukhani, Vice President of NARCHI Delhi Chapter.

With each ASHA typically serving around 1,000 individuals, the potential reach of this program is immense.

The initiative is expected to bring cancer awareness and screening opportunities to over one million people in Delhi. Scaling it up across the city — and eventually nationwide — could save thousands of lives and bring about a paradigm shift in the way India approaches cancer prevention.

Over the next year, pilot areas across all districts of Delhi will be covered. ASHAs will also organise regular screening camps in neighbourhoods and schools, supported by hospital mentors to ensure accuracy and quality of detection.

Digital dashboards will be used to track the number of screenings, referrals, and confirmed early-stage diagnoses, ensuring transparency and measurable impact.