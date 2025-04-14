Over 250 former Israeli intelligence officials urge end to Gaza war, return of hostages

In a rare and powerful move, over 250 former Israeli intelligence officials have publicly urged the Israeli government to immediately end the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and focus efforts on securing the release of hostages still held by Hamas, according to Israel’s state-owned Kan TV News.

Former Mossad Chiefs Among the Signatories

The open letter includes signatures from three former Mossad chiefs — Danny Yatom, Efraim Halevy, and Tamir Pardo — along with dozens of high-ranking veterans of Israel’s intelligence community. The group emphasized that continued military operations jeopardize the safety of both hostages and Israeli soldiers.

“Continued fighting endangers the lives of the hostages and our soldiers, and every possibility must be exhausted to reach an agreement that will end the suffering,” the letter stated. “We call on the government to make courageous decisions and act responsibly for the country’s security.”

Broad Support from Israeli Defense Community

This call comes on the heels of similar appeals from hundreds of retired and reserve Israeli Air Force members. Following their petition, Israeli Air Force Commander Tomer Bar dismissed active reservists who signed the letter — a decision supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who labeled the signatories as an “extremist fringe group” aiming to fracture Israeli society.

Additionally, around 200 Israeli military doctors also issued a petition on Sunday echoing the same message.

“The continued fighting in Gaza is primarily intended to serve political and personal interests, without any security purpose, and endangers the lives of soldiers and hostages,” the doctors wrote.

Hostage Crisis Ongoing Amid Ceasefire Breakdown

Hamas abducted 251 people during its October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel. Of those, 59 Israeli hostages are still held in Gaza, with 24 confirmed or believed to be alive.

A three-phase ceasefire-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas was initiated in January 2024. However, negotiations stalled after the initial six-week ceasefire phase ended on March 1. Military operations in Gaza resumed on March 18 following the breakdown of talks.

Rising Internal Dissent Over Gaza Strategy

The public dissent from veteran intelligence, air force, and medical personnel underscores the growing internal debate over Israel’s military strategy and humanitarian cost in Gaza. Critics argue that the current course of action may be prioritizing political interests over national security and the lives of hostages.

As pressure mounts domestically and internationally, the Israeli government faces critical decisions on how to proceed with both the war effort and efforts to secure the hostages’ release.