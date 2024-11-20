Over 31% Voter Turnout in Jharkhand’s Final Phase of Assembly Elections

Ranchi: The second and final phase of voting in the Jharkhand Assembly elections saw a turnout of over 31% by 11 AM on Wednesday, as 1.23 crore voters cast their ballots across 38 constituencies. Voting is underway in 14,218 booths spread across 12 districts, with polls set to conclude at 5 PM today. However, voting in 31 booths will end earlier at 4 PM, though voters standing in line at that time will still be allowed to vote.

The voter turnout reported by the Election Commission is 31.37% for the first four hours of polling, reflecting high enthusiasm among voters. The JMM-led INDIA alliance, which has been in power, aims to retain its position based on its welfare schemes, while the BJP-led NDA is seeking to take over the state.

Voter Turnout Across Jharkhand’s Constituencies

The highest voter turnout so far was recorded in Pakur, at 35.15%, followed by Ranchi at 34.75%, Jamtara with 33.78%, and Ramgarh at 33.45%. In districts like Godda, Dumka, and Deoghar, the turnout was also substantial, with 33.39%, 33.05%, and 32.84% respectively. In contrast, Bokaro saw the lowest turnout, with only 27.72% participation by 11 AM.

A total of 1.23 crore eligible voters are casting their votes today, including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender electors. There are 528 candidates in the fray for the 38 assembly seats in this phase, including prominent figures like Chief Minister Hemant Soren (JMM), his wife Kalpana Soren, and BJP’s Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri.

Political Parties’ Calls for Voter Participation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media urging the citizens of Jharkhand to vote enthusiastically and create a new record for voter participation. On X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Today is the second and last phase of the great festival of democracy in Jharkhand. I urge all voters to participate in it enthusiastically and create a new record of voting. On this occasion, I especially congratulate all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time. Your every vote is the strength of the state.”

Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasized the importance of this phase, stating that the voting today would play a significant role in creating a “golden Jharkhand”. He urged voters to come out in large numbers to safeguard the unity of the state and protect its future. “Today again, voters have to exercise their franchise with the same enthusiasm and zeal,” he added.

Support from Congress Leaders

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also rallied for voter participation, emphasizing the importance of casting votes for a better future and the protection of the state’s natural resources. Rahul Gandhi posted on X, “I appeal to my voter brothers and sisters of Jharkhand to vote in large numbers today to protect their interests and for a better future. Your every vote for INDIA will protect your water, forest, and land, and will make your life prosperous with 7 guarantees like Maiyan Samman Yojana.”

Priyanka Gandhi joined him in calling for a strong Jharkhand with social justice and democracy, urging voters to ensure a victory for the INDIA alliance. She wrote, “Vote in maximum numbers for yourself, for the strong future of your children, for protection of ‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen’, for democracy, constitution, and social justice and for the better future of Jharkhand.”

Women and Disabled Voters in Focus

In a significant development, 239 polling stations have been handed over entirely to women, and 22 booths are being manned by persons with disabilities (PwDs). This move aims to ensure greater participation and inclusivity in the election process, allowing every section of society to contribute to the democratic process.

Regional Voting Highlights

Eighteen of the 38 constituencies in this phase are located in the Santhal Pargana region, covering six districts: Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, Sahibganj, and Pakur. The remaining 18 constituencies are situated in the North Chotanagpur and South Chotanagpur divisions.

The first phase of voting in the Jharkhand Assembly elections was held on November 13, with a strong voter turnout in several constituencies. The vote counting for both phases is scheduled for November 23, and the results will determine the next government in the state.



Conclusion: High Stakes in Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The second and final phase of voting in Jharkhand has seen significant participation, with a voter turnout surpassing 31% by 11 AM. The ruling JMM-led INDIA alliance and opposition BJP-led NDA are both working hard to secure a victory, with both sides emphasizing issues like welfare schemes, resource protection, and social justice. As the state moves towards a decisive election outcome, voter engagement remains crucial in determining Jharkhand’s future.

The Election Commission has ensured a smooth and peaceful election process, and with ongoing support from political leaders, voters are encouraged to make their voices heard in this important democratic exercise.