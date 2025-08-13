Hyderabad

Owaisi Slams Independence Day Meat Shop Ban as Unconstitutional

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi has termed the police orders to close meat shops on Independence Day as unconstitutional.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf13 August 2025 - 16:45
Owaisi Slams Independence Day Meat Shop Ban as Unconstitutional
Owaisi Slams Independence Day Meat Shop Ban as Unconstitutional

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi has termed the police orders to close meat shops on Independence Day as unconstitutional.

Preparations for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 are in full swing across the country. On this occasion, the police issue specific instructions for security and public order. The Hyderabad Police, in its recent orders, has directed that liquor shops and meat shops be closed.

Reacting to the decision, Owaisi said that he considers the closure of liquor shops to be justified, as it can help prevent any untoward incidents. However, he sees no justification for closing meat shops. He pointed out that about 90 percent of people in Telangana eat meat, so will their freedom to eat and drink be restricted even on Independence Day? He also highlighted that this decision would negatively impact the livelihood of meat traders across the state.

He said, “Closing liquor shops is understandable, but the order to close meat shops is beyond comprehension.”

It should be noted that schools, colleges, and offices will remain closed across the state on the occasion of Independence Day, and strict security arrangements have been made by the police.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf13 August 2025 - 16:45
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button