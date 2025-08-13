Owaisi Slams Independence Day Meat Shop Ban as Unconstitutional

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi has termed the police orders to close meat shops on Independence Day as unconstitutional.

Preparations for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 are in full swing across the country. On this occasion, the police issue specific instructions for security and public order. The Hyderabad Police, in its recent orders, has directed that liquor shops and meat shops be closed.

Reacting to the decision, Owaisi said that he considers the closure of liquor shops to be justified, as it can help prevent any untoward incidents. However, he sees no justification for closing meat shops. He pointed out that about 90 percent of people in Telangana eat meat, so will their freedom to eat and drink be restricted even on Independence Day? He also highlighted that this decision would negatively impact the livelihood of meat traders across the state.

He said, “Closing liquor shops is understandable, but the order to close meat shops is beyond comprehension.”

It should be noted that schools, colleges, and offices will remain closed across the state on the occasion of Independence Day, and strict security arrangements have been made by the police.