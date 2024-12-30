Pakistan Approves Largest Nuclear Power Plant: Chashma Unit 5 (C-5)

Islamabad: Pakistan has taken a significant step in its nuclear energy expansion by approving the construction of its largest nuclear power plant, the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5 (C-5). The Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) has granted a licence to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for the project, which will have a capacity of at least 1,200 MWe.

Advanced Nuclear Technology to Meet Energy Needs

The C-5 project features a third-generation Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) of Chinese Hualung design, incorporating a double-shell containment system and reactor-filtered venting. With a projected lifespan of 60 years, this advanced technology aims to enhance the country’s energy security. The total cost of the project is set at $3.7 billion, already approved by Pakistan’s Executive Committee of the National Economic Council.

Growing Nuclear Energy Capacity

Currently, Pakistan’s nuclear energy capacity stands at approximately 3,530 MW, supplying 27% of the nation’s energy needs. The Chashma Nuclear Power Generating Station (CNPGS) site, which already hosts C-1, C-2, C-3, and C-4 units, will see its total output boosted significantly with the addition of C-5.

Safety and Sustainability in Focus

PNRA emphasized that the construction licence was issued after a detailed review of safety protocols, including nuclear security, radiation protection, waste management, and emergency preparedness, in compliance with national and international standards.

Nuclear energy experts lauded the development, citing its cost-effectiveness, safety, and environmental benefits.

“Nuclear energy is safe, reliable, and eco-friendly, providing year-round electricity without carbon emissions,” stated energy analysts.

Collaboration with China

The Hualung design has already been successfully implemented in Pakistan at Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Units 2 and 3. With the addition of C-5, Pakistan continues its collaboration with China to strengthen its nuclear energy infrastructure.

Future Prospects

The approval of Chashma Unit 5 underscores Pakistan’s commitment to expanding its energy resources while adhering to stringent safety and environmental standards. The project is expected to play a pivotal role in meeting the country’s growing energy demands, ensuring sustainability and energy security for decades to come.