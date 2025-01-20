Pakistan Expresses Disappointment Over Rohit Sharma’s Absence from Champions Trophy Opening Ceremony

New Delhi: A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has raised concerns following reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may not send Indian captain Rohit Sharma to Pakistan for the opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The tournament, set to begin on February 19, is expected to feature a grand opening in Pakistan, but speculation has emerged that Rohit will not be attending.

Rohit Sharma’s Participation in Champions Trophy Ceremony in Doubt

Rohit Sharma was also slated to participate in the customary captains’ photo shoot and the pre-event press conference, both integral parts of the Champions Trophy tradition. However, with India set to play all their matches in Dubai, including their highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on February 23, his participation in the ceremony is now in question.

BCCI’s Silence on Rohit Sharma’s Travel Plans

The BCCI has not officially confirmed or denied reports regarding Rohit Sharma’s attendance at the opening ceremony in Pakistan. However, the PCB official expressed disappointment over the reports, which also suggest that the Indian team may not wear Pakistan’s name on their tournament jersey. The official indicated concerns that political factors may be influencing these decisions.

PCB Official Slams ‘Politics in Cricket’

The PCB official voiced frustration, stating that the BCCI was introducing politics into the game. “BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game. They refused to travel to Pakistan. They don’t want to send their captain for the opening ceremony, and now there are reports that they don’t want the host nation’s name printed on their jersey. We believe that the ICC will not let this happen and will support Pakistan,” the official, who requested anonymity, told IANS.

India’s Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 Announced

India recently announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Shubman Gill has been named as Rohit Sharma’s deputy, while Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have also made the squad. India reached the finals in the last edition of the Champions Trophy but lost to Pakistan.

Champions Trophy Schedule

India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai on February 20, facing Bangladesh. Their highly anticipated match against arch-rivals Pakistan will take place on February 23. India’s final group-stage match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Champions Trophy 2025 and developments surrounding India’s participation.