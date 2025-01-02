Para-Athlete Praveen Kumar Lauds PM Modi’s Support for Para-Sports Recognition

New Delhi: Indian para-athlete Praveen Kumar, who clinched the gold medal in the men’s high jump T64 at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, has expressed immense pride after receiving the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Kumar credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing much-needed recognition to para-sports, helping athletes like him achieve greater visibility and respect.

At just 21 years old, Praveen Kumar set an Asian record in the high jump with a remarkable clearance of 2.08 meters, securing his second Paralympic medal. He had previously won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, with a jump of 2.07 meters, which also set an Asian record.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, para-sports are receiving much-needed recognition. I am honoured to be named Khel Ratna and will continue to give my best in major tournaments to bring more glory to our country,” Praveen said in an interview with IANS.

Kumar’s recognition is part of a broader wave of honor for India’s top athletes. Alongside Praveen, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, shooting star Manu Bhaker, and hockey player Harmanpreet Singh, all of whom will be conferred the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024 by President Droupadi Murmu on January 17 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Praveen Kumar’s Remarkable Journey to Success

Praveen Kumar, hailing from Govindgarh, Noida in Uttar Pradesh, has overcome personal challenges to emerge as a world-class athlete. Born with a short leg, he initially struggled with feelings of inferiority, particularly when compared to his peers. Despite these challenges, he found solace and confidence through sports, starting with volleyball before transitioning to athletics.

Praveen’s breakthrough moment came when he participated in a high jump event at an able-bodied athletics competition. This experience opened his eyes to the possibilities available to athletes with disabilities, leading him to shift his focus to high jump.

With the support of his coach, Satyapal Singh, who recognized his potential, Praveen quickly made his mark. In 2022, he won a gold medal at the Asian Para Games with a jump of 2.05 meters, breaking the Asian record. In 2023, he added to his accolades by securing a bronze medal at the World Para Athletics Championship.

Earlier achievements include a silver medal at the 2019 World Para Athletics Junior Championship in Nottwil, Switzerland, and a gold medal with an Asian Record at the 2021 World Para Athletics FAZZA Grand Prix in Dubai.

Continued Inspiration for Para-Athletes

Praveen Kumar’s journey serves as an inspiration to countless para-athletes and highlights the growing recognition of para-sports in India. His achievements and the government’s support underscore the importance of creating an inclusive environment for athletes with disabilities, enabling them to reach their full potential on the global stage.