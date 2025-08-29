Hyderabad

Punjab Passenger Caught with Eight Live Cartridges at Shamshabad Airport

Hyderabad: Security personnel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, recovered eight live cartridges from the luggage of a passenger. The passenger has been identified as 32-year-old Sukhdeep Singh, a resident of Bhongarh, Punjab.

Sukhdeep Singh was scheduled to travel from Hyderabad to Amritsar via Delhi on IndiGo Airlines flights 6E-6076 and 6E-5007. During luggage screening, security personnel recovered the following cartridges:

  • 4 rounds of 0.2 mm
  • 2 rounds of 0.7 mm
  • 1 round of 7.52 mm
  • 1 round of 7.62 mm

During investigation, the passenger could not produce any valid arms or ammunition license. He claimed that these cartridges came into his possession during an incident in Punjab in 2023 and that he unknowingly carried them. However, this statement is still under verification.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused had traveled by bus to Nanded on August 22 to visit a Gurdwara. Due to heavy rains in his native place, he decided to return by air and reached Hyderabad to board a flight to Punjab, during which time the cartridges were recovered from his luggage.

Police took the passenger and the recovered cartridges into custody and registered a case under Section 25(1B)(a) of the Arms Act, 1959, under FIR No. 797/2025 at the RGIA police station.

Airport authorities have appealed to passengers to strictly follow the rules regarding arms and ammunition to ensure safe air travel.

