Pawan Kalyan’s Son Health Update: Mark Shankar Recovering Well After Singapore Fire Incident

In a shocking incident, Mark Shankar, the younger son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, was recently injured in a fire accident at a school in Singapore.

According to reports, the fire broke out while Mark was inside the school premises. Though he sustained minor injuries to his hands and eyes, the main concern arose after he inhaled smoke, causing discomfort in his lungs.

Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi Rush to Singapore

Upon hearing the news, Pawan Kalyan immediately flew to Singapore from Visakhapatnam to be by his son’s side. Accompanying him were his elder brother, Megastar Chiranjeevi, and Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha, who also flew to Singapore to support the family during this critical time.

Mark Shankar was admitted to a hospital in Singapore where he received emergency medical care. Pawan Kalyan, after speaking with doctors, confirmed that his son had sustained burn injuries to his hands and legs but is now stable and out of danger. He added that Mark had been shifted from the emergency ward to a general ward, showing signs of improvement.

Social Media Flooded with Get-Well Messages

The incident sparked widespread concern across both the political and film fraternity. Celebrities and political leaders took to social media to express their shock and extend wishes for Mark Shankar’s speedy recovery. Fans of Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi were relieved after a photo of Mark from the hospital surfaced online, showing him safe and on the path to recovery.

Viral Video of the Fire Incident

Meanwhile, a video from the school showing the severity of the fire has gone viral on social media. The footage captures the moment of the incident and shows school staff rescuing students from the building. The school authorities are now conducting an internal investigation into the cause of the fire.

