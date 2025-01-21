PhonePe Celebrates Mahakumbh Mela with Rs 144 Flat Cashback Offer

New Delhi: PhonePe has launched an extensive campaign surrounding the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The campaign features the ‘MahaKumbh Ka MahaShagun’ offer, where first-time users attending the gathering in Prayagraj can avail a flat cashback of Rs 144 on their first transaction.

Details of the Offer

The offer is valid until the end of the Mahakumbh Mela, which concludes on February 26. It is applicable on transactions as low as Re 1, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

Promotional Campaign

To increase consumer awareness, PhonePe is utilizing Mahakumbh-themed QR codes, banners, posters, and other branding elements at key locations within the Mela grounds.

Also Read: Sabarimala Temple Earnings Reach Rs 440 Crore During Festival Season

SmartSpeaker Message and Digital Payment Push

In addition to the cashback offer, PhonePe has also introduced a special message on its SmartSpeaker, which wishes attendees “Maha Kumbh ki Shubhkamnayein, Maha Shagun ke Saath”. This initiative aims to make the Mahakumbh Mela more convenient for the estimated 40 crore attendees by providing a seamless, cashless payment solution throughout the event.

Facilitating Cashless Transactions

The campaign encourages digital payments by allowing attendees to make transactions at stalls and stores using PhonePe, eliminating the need for physical cash. This initiative is part of PhonePe’s larger goal to boost the adoption of digital payments in India and promote financial inclusion.

How to Avail the Offer

To avail the Rs 144 cashback, users need to follow a few simple steps:

Download the PhonePe app on iOS or Android. Link a bank account and set a UPI PIN. Enable location permissions on the app.

The cashback will be provided in the form of a scratch card on the PhonePe app. The offer is exclusively valid for users in Prayagraj city, where PhonePe payments are accepted at various stalls and stores during the Mahakumbh Mela.