PM Modi Flags Off Pravasi Bharatiya Express: A Special Tourist Train for NRIs to Explore India

New Delhi: In a significant move to connect the Indian diaspora with their cultural and spiritual roots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remotely flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a specially designed tourist train for non-resident Indians (NRIs).

This special initiative, aimed at offering a unique experience of India’s rich heritage and spirituality, is part of the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana introduced by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Express: A Journey Tailored for the Indian Diaspora

The Pravasi Bharatiya Express is no ordinary train; it is a state-of-the-art tourist train specially designed to cater to the needs and interests of the Indian diaspora. Targeting NRIs between the ages of 45 and 65, the train is set to take passengers on a journey across India for three weeks, visiting some of the country’s most prominent tourism and religious destinations.

The initiative is designed to provide a meaningful experience for the Indian community living abroad, offering them a chance to visit iconic pilgrimage sites, heritage towns, and other tourist hotspots while enjoying a comfortable and luxurious travel experience.

Itinerary and Highlights:

The Pravasi Bharatiya Express will embark on a journey that starts from Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi on January 9, 2025. The specially curated route will take passengers through the following destinations:

New Delhi – Starting point

– Starting point Ayodhya – A key spiritual and cultural site

– A key spiritual and cultural site Patna – A hub of rich historical and religious significance

– A hub of rich historical and religious significance Gaya – Known for its spiritual importance, particularly among Buddhists

– Known for its spiritual importance, particularly among Buddhists Varanasi – The city of temples and one of India’s oldest living cities

– The city of temples and one of India’s oldest living cities Mahabalipuram – A UNESCO World Heritage site, known for its ancient rock-cut temples

– A UNESCO World Heritage site, known for its ancient rock-cut temples Rameswaram – A revered pilgrimage destination

– A revered pilgrimage destination Madurai – Famous for its iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple

– Famous for its iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple Kochi – A blend of historic and cultural experiences

– A blend of historic and cultural experiences Goa – Known for its beaches and colonial architecture

– Known for its beaches and colonial architecture Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) – Home to the Statue of Unity, India’s tallest statue

– Home to the Statue of Unity, India’s tallest statue Ajmer and Pushkar – Key pilgrimage centers

and – Key pilgrimage centers Agra – Home to the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World

With a capacity to accommodate 156 passengers, the train promises a comfortable and immersive travel experience, with luxury accommodation, 4-star hotels, and expertly curated itineraries designed to make every moment memorable.

The date of the flagging off was carefully chosen by the Modi-led government to coincide with a historically significant day. January 9 marks the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to India in 1915. This date holds special importance in the context of India’s freedom struggle, and it is symbolic of the long-standing ties between India and the global Indian diaspora.

An Initiative to Empower Low-Income NRIs

The Pravasi Bharatiya Express is not only a luxury experience for the Indian diaspora but also an initiative designed to empower those who may not have the financial means to visit India. Through collaboration with Indian embassies around the world, the Ministry of External Affairs has extended invitations to Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), with a preference given to those from low-income categories.

This effort ensures that participants who otherwise might not have had the opportunity to travel to India can now experience the country’s cultural and spiritual heritage. The Indian government will bear all expenses related to the conducted train tour, in addition to covering 90% of the return airfare for eligible passengers. Participants will only need to contribute 10% of their return airfare, making it an affordable opportunity for many.

Seamless Travel Experience

The entire trip will be accommodated at 4-star or similar category hotels, ensuring that passengers can rest comfortably after their daily excursions. The Ministry of External Affairs, in partnership with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has meticulously planned the tour, ensuring a seamless and enriching experience for every participant.

Connecting the Diaspora with their Roots

Through the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, the Indian government aims to further strengthen the ties between the Indian diaspora and their motherland. By offering a curated experience that combines spiritual pilgrimage, cultural immersion, and leisure, the initiative provides NRIs with a chance to reconnect with India’s rich heritage and traditions.

This initiative is also an acknowledgment of the Indian diaspora’s contribution to the development of their host countries while emphasizing the importance of maintaining cultural connections with India.