PM Modi Launches Nationwide Campaign to Celebrate 75 Years of India’s Constitution

New Delhi: In the 117th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of a nationwide campaign aimed at celebrating a historic milestone – the 75th anniversary of the adoption of India’s Constitution.

The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of this moment as the country gears up to mark 75 years since the adoption of its foundational legal document on January 26, 2025.

Honoring India’s Constitution: A Milestone of 75 Years

Prime Minister Modi began his address by recalling the importance of India’s Constitution, which was adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950. He highlighted the Constitution’s role in shaping the nation, stating that it has withstood the test of time and continues to serve as the guiding light for the country. “The Constitution of India is the reason why I am here today, addressing all of you,” said PM Modi, underscoring the deep personal connection he and millions of others have with this historic document.

This year, the country celebrated Samvidhan Divas (Constitution Day) on November 26, commemorating 75 years of the Constitution’s adoption. Now, as the nation approaches the milestone of 75 years since its enactment, the Prime Minister has called for an inclusive celebration that involves all citizens, particularly younger generations, in a nationwide reading of the Preamble to the Constitution.

A Nationwide Campaign to Read the Preamble

PM Modi’s announcement of the nationwide campaign aims to encourage citizens across the country to actively engage with their Constitution. The Prime Minister urged the public, particularly school-going children and college students, to take part by reading the Preamble and sharing videos of themselves reading it. He emphasized that this initiative would foster a collective sense of pride and unity across India, bringing the country’s diverse population together in a common cause.

The campaign invites individuals to visit the dedicated website, http://Constitution75.com, where they can access the Preamble and the entire Constitution in various languages. PM Modi encouraged citizens to explore the Constitution, learn more about it, and even ask questions to deepen their understanding of India’s democratic principles.

The Role of Education in Celebrating Constitution Day

The Prime Minister particularly appealed to students across India, urging them to make use of the newly launched website as an educational tool. By visiting the site, students can familiarize themselves with the Constitution’s principles, its history, and its significance in India’s democratic journey. The Prime Minister stated that the initiative would help strengthen the country’s democratic values by engaging the youth with the founding document of the nation.

By participating in the campaign, the youth of India can contribute to the celebrations surrounding the Constitution’s 75th anniversary and gain a better understanding of the rights and duties enshrined in it.

A Reflection on the Evolution of the Constitution

PM Modi also touched upon the discussions held in the Indian Parliament to mark the 75th anniversary of the Constitution. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha debated its evolution and significance, reflecting on how the Constitution has shaped India’s governance, laws, and society. The debates were marked by passionate exchanges between the ruling party and the opposition, further underscoring the Constitution’s central role in the political discourse of the nation.

These discussions provided a platform to reflect on the progress India has made since the adoption of the Constitution and how it continues to evolve in response to the needs of a growing and diverse nation. The debates also emphasized the importance of ensuring that the Constitution remains relevant and continues to guide future generations.

A Collective Commitment to the Constitution

The Mann Ki Baat address by Prime Minister Modi emphasized the significance of India’s Constitution in shaping the country’s identity and future. Through the nationwide campaign, PM Modi hopes to foster a deeper connection between citizens and the Constitution, reinforcing the principles of justice, equality, and democracy that it enshrines.

By encouraging citizens, especially the younger generation, to read and reflect on the Preamble and engage with the Constitution, this initiative aims to bring the country together in celebration and solidarity. As India moves closer to celebrating 75 years of its Constitution, it is a timely reminder of the enduring power of the document that laid the foundation for the world’s largest democracy.