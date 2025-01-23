PM Modi Pays Homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on His 127th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: India observed the 127th birth anniversary of one of its most iconic freedom fighters, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The day was marked with heartfelt tributes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed Bose as an epitome of courage, grit, and dedication.

On this special occasion, the Prime Minister took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to honor Bose’s monumental contributions to India’s freedom struggle.

The government has also been observing this day as “Parakram Diwas” since 2021, celebrating his life, legacy, and the values he stood for.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: A Hero for the Ages

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s life story is one of unparalleled courage, hard work, and sacrifice. A key figure in the Indian independence movement, his vision for a free and democratic India continues to inspire generations.

Paying tribute to him, PM Modi emphasized how Bose epitomized courage and grit, stressing that his legacy motivates the country as it strives to build the India Netaji envisioned.

Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His contribution to India’s freedom movement is unparalleled. He epitomised courage and grit. His vision continues to motivate us as we work towards building the India he envisioned. pic.twitter.com/HrXmyrgHvH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2025

In his tribute, PM Modi shared a poignant video message recalling Netaji’s profound sacrifices. The Prime Minister noted that Bose’s life was marked by immense dedication, having given up his personal dreams for the greater cause of India’s independence.

“If Netaji had chosen, he could have led a life of comfort, but he chose to sacrifice it for the cause of India’s freedom,” said Modi.

A Leader Who Defined Patriotism and National Pride

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was not only a freedom fighter but a visionary leader who worked tirelessly to restore India’s heritage and assert its identity.

Prime Minister Modi further highlighted how Bose challenged foreign powers and also countered those who questioned India’s heritage. Bose’s influence extended beyond the freedom movement; he presented India to the world as the “Mother of Democracy,” a powerful symbol of justice and equality.

His steadfast commitment to the nation’s cause was evident in his leadership and his work to ensure a strong, independent, and united India. PM Modi emphasized, “Netaji’s vision and his sacrifices continue to inspire the youth of India today.”

Parakram Diwas: Celebrating Netaji’s Legacy

In 2021, the Government of India declared January 23 as “Parakram Diwas” in honor of Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday. The day serves as a reminder of his remarkable courage and dedication to the nation, motivating the youth to emulate his unwavering spirit of patriotism and national pride.

The first Parakram Diwas was celebrated in Kolkata at the Victoria Memorial Hall, and the subsequent year saw the unveiling of a holographic statue of Netaji at India Gate.

To further honor his memory, the government is working on the construction of a National Memorial on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, reinforcing the importance of preserving his legacy for future generations.

Netaji’s Early Life and Contribution to India’s Freedom Struggle

Born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha, Subhas Chandra Bose was raised in a prominent Bengali family. From a young age, his nationalist activities made him stand out.

He was expelled from Presidency College in Kolkata in 1916 for his anti-British sentiments, but his resolve to fight for India’s freedom only grew stronger.

After completing his studies at Scottish Church College in Kolkata, Bose went on to prepare for the Indian Civil Service at the University of Cambridge.

Though he passed the ICS examination in 1920, he chose to reject this prestigious opportunity and return to India, fully committing himself to the cause of independence.

Known for his relentless spirit, Bose joined various movements against British rule and eventually became one of the most prominent leaders of the Indian National Congress.

His leadership of the Indian National Army (INA) and his rallying call for “Give me blood, and I will give you freedom” remain etched in the annals of India’s freedom struggle.

Bose’s Vision for a Free India

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s vision of India was one that emphasized unity, equality, and independence from foreign rule.

His leadership and unflinching courage inspired millions to join the fight for India’s freedom, and his efforts helped to steer the country towards its goal of independence. Today, his life remains an example of the power of sacrifice and commitment to a noble cause.