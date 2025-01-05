PM Modi to Inaugurate New Jammu Railway Division and Other Key Projects Tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several significant railway projects on Monday, January 6, at 12:30 p.m. via video conferencing.

These projects are expected to boost connectivity and drive socio-economic growth across various regions of India.

Also Read: PM Modi’s ‘AAPda’ Jibe Shakes Delhi Politics, Puts Kejriwal’s AAP on the Defensive

Highlights of PM Modi’s Railway Inaugurations

Jammu Railway Division:

The creation of the new Jammu Railway Division is a milestone for connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir and neighboring regions. Spanning 742.1 km, the division will include the following sections: Pathankot – Jammu – Udhampur – Srinagar – BaramullaBhogpur Sirwal – PathankotBatala – PathankotPathankot to Joginder Nagar This new railway division will fulfill long-standing aspirations of the region, promoting employment, tourism, and socio-economic development while improving connectivity to the rest of India. Charlapalli New Terminal Station (Telangana):

Located in Medchal-Malkajgiri District, Telangana, the Charlapalli New Terminal Station has been developed with a budget of Rs 413 crore. Equipped with modern passenger amenities and eco-friendly features, the terminal will reduce congestion at Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda stations. Rayagada Railway Division Building (East Coast Railway):

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division Building, which will improve connectivity across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and nearby areas. This initiative is expected to boost infrastructure, connectivity, and socio-economic development in the region.

Recent Development Projects by PM Modi

On Sunday, January 5, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore in Delhi, focusing on enhancing regional connectivity and ease of travel. Key highlights include:

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor: A 13-kilometre stretch between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, part of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, was inaugurated. The project fulfills the dream of fast, safe, and efficient transport for millions of National Capital Region residents.

Impact of Upcoming Railway Projects

The new projects are expected to:

Boost regional connectivity for Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

for Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Create employment opportunities and support local economies .

and support . Improve passenger convenience with modern infrastructure and eco-friendly terminals.

with modern infrastructure and eco-friendly terminals. Drive tourism growth in underserved regions.

Stay tuned for updates as Prime Minister Modi unveils these transformational projects tomorrow.