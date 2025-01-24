PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate ‘Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’: Here Are the Details

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Odisha on January 28 to inaugurate the highly anticipated ‘Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’, a landmark event aimed at showcasing Odisha’s immense potential for investment and industrial growth.

The event, organized by the Odisha government, will take place at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar, and is expected to attract national and global investors.

Grand Welcome Planned for PM Modi in Bhubaneswar

Addressing a press conference, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi announced that PM Modi would arrive at Bhubaneswar Airport at 10:35 a.m., where a grand welcome is planned by the BJP party workers and leaders.

“The Prime Minister has visited Odisha multiple times, reflecting his commitment to the state’s development. His participation in this conclave will be a historic moment for Odisha,” Sarangi stated.

Focus on Investment and Industrial Development

The ‘Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ aims to position Odisha as a leading investment destination in India. Over 4,000 to 5,000 investors, including representatives from major multinational corporations and domestic companies, are expected to attend.

This gathering marks a pivotal opportunity to foster industrial collaborations and attract investments to the state.

Balasore MP Sarangi emphasized:

The conclave will feature special sessions addressed by PM Modi, focusing on Odisha’s role in shaping a ‘New India.’

The conclave will feature special sessions addressed by PM Modi, focusing on Odisha's role in shaping a 'New India.'
The event aligns with the BJP-led government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by leveraging Odisha's natural resources, skilled workforce, and business-friendly policies.

PM Modi's frequent visits to Odisha signify the state's importance in the national economic and developmental agenda.

Key Highlights of the Conclave

The two-day conclave, starting January 28, will feature a series of events and discussions designed to spotlight Odisha’s economic growth, innovation, and industrial opportunities.

1. Pre-Conclave Sessions (January 27)

As a precursor to the conclave, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Council will conduct five sessions with over 200 council members. These sessions aim to deliberate on sectoral strategies, global trends, and the roadmap for Odisha’s industrial future.

2. Focus on MSMEs and Young Entrepreneurs

A special focus will be placed on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs):

Achievements of 60 MSME entrepreneurs under the age of 40 will be highlighted.

On January 29, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will honor two young entrepreneurs from each district, recognizing their contributions to Odisha’s economy.

3. Key Sectors in Focus

The conclave will emphasize opportunities in five critical sectors:

Information Technology (IT): Highlighting Odisha’s IT parks and innovation hubs.

Renewable Energy: Showcasing renewable energy initiatives to boost clean energy adoption.

Textiles: Promoting Odisha as a hub for textile manufacturing and exports.

Chemicals: Attracting investments in the chemical and allied industries.

Food Processing: Exploring Odisha's potential in food and agricultural processing.

Global Participation

To underline its international appeal, the conclave has invited 12 countries as ‘Countries of Focus’:

Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Germany, Poland, Cuba, among others, will participate in the event, fostering cross-border collaborations and foreign direct investment (FDI).

Delegations from these countries are expected to explore partnerships, technology transfers, and trade opportunities.

Impact on Odisha’s Economic Landscape

The conclave is poised to transform Odisha’s industrial and economic trajectory. With its rich natural resources, skilled workforce, and progressive policies, Odisha offers a conducive environment for industries across sectors.

The BJP-led government’s emphasis on infrastructure, ease of doing business, and sustainable development further strengthens the state’s appeal to investors.

According to Sarangi, “PM Modi’s participation will boost investment opportunities and reinforce the message that Odisha is ready to take a giant leap in industrial development. The conclave will serve as a testament to Odisha’s vital role in India’s growth story.”