Madannapet Police Crack 7-Year-Old Girl’s Murder, Uncle and Aunt Nabbed

Hyderabad: The Madannapet Police have arrested a couple in connection with the brutal murder of a seven-year-old girl, identified as Ummehani Sumaiya, a resident of Santosh Nagar. The incident took place on September 30 at a house in Chowni, Yakuthpura, shocking the local community.

According to officials, the accused have been identified as Mir Sami Ali (36), who runs a water plant business, and his wife Yasmeen Begum (28). Both are relatives of the deceased, being her maternal uncle and aunt. Police said that the accused tied the child’s hands with a torn bed sheet, gagged her with brown tape, and later drowned her by throwing her into a water tank on the first floor of their residence.

The crime initially came to light late on September 30, when Madannapet Police registered a case under Cr. No. 221/2025. Following further investigation, the charges were altered to sections under 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Motive Behind the Murder

Investigators revealed that the crime was motivated by long-standing financial disputes between Sami Ali and the victim’s mother, Shabana Sultana. Police said that the accused suspected Shabana of performing black magic that allegedly caused the death of their own three-year-old daughter last year. Tensions worsened after Sami Ali purchased a house by partially paying his father, leaving pending dues to Shabana. Frequent visits by the complainant and her children reportedly angered the accused, leading to the gruesome plan to target the young girl.

On the day of the incident, when Shabana stepped out for work, the couple allegedly executed their plan between 7:20 and 7:40 pm. Forensic teams later examined the scene and recovered key evidence, including the brown tape, scissors, slippers of the deceased, and the torn bed sheet used in the crime.

Arrests and Investigation

On October 4, police traced and arrested the accused at Chandra Nagar, Rein Bazaar, from the residence of Yasmeen Begum’s mother. Both were produced before the court.

The operation was carried out under the close supervision of DCP South East Zone S. Chaitanya Kumar, IPS, and Additional DCP K. Sreekanth. It was led by ACP Saidabad Division S. Venkat Reddy and SHO Madannapet P. Anjaneyulu along with their team.

Police confirmed that forensic evidence has been secured and further investigation is underway to ensure strong prosecution of the accused.