Police File Case Over Dangerous Building Tilt Incident in Hyderabad’s Siddiqnagar

Hyderabad: The Madhapur Police have filed a case against a local builder, Srinivas, following an incident where his construction work led to the tilting of an adjacent building in Siddiqnagar. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, causing significant concern for the safety of nearby residents.

According to the Madhapur Police, Srinivas began excavating earth for the construction of a cellar and laying the foundation for his new building without obtaining the required permissions from the local authorities. The excavation was reportedly carried out in an unscientific manner, which led to the destabilization of an adjoining building. As a result, the structure tilted dangerously, putting the lives of its occupants at risk.

Case Filed Under Sections 125 and 324 of BNS Act

The police have invoked Sections 125 and 324 of the Building Norms and Safety (BNS) Act against Srinivas. These sections pertain to violations of safety standards in construction and actions that endanger public safety. The case was filed based on a complaint from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) town planning officials, who have expressed concern over the lack of regulatory oversight in this particular project.

Also Read: Gachibowli Building Tilted: Here’s the Reason Behind the Horror Incident [Video]

Madhapur Police Inspector D Krishna Mohan confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with authorities working to determine the full extent of the damage caused and to assess the legal ramifications for the builder.

GHMC Demolishes Tilting Building

In response to the imminent danger posed by the tilting building, the GHMC swiftly intervened, and demolition work commenced late Tuesday night. Teams equipped with tipper trucks and other machinery cleared the debris to prevent further damage. The local authorities have assured that safety measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.

Construction Safety Concerns in Hyderabad

This incident has raised concerns regarding unregulated construction practices in Hyderabad, highlighting the need for strict enforcement of building norms and safety standards. The GHMC has emphasized the importance of obtaining necessary permissions before starting construction work and adhering to guidelines to ensure the safety of both residents and nearby structures.

As investigations continue, authorities are urging builders and developers in the city to follow all necessary protocols and prioritize public safety in future projects.