Police Officer’s Inappropriate Behavior Caught on Camera, Probe Ordered

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has emerged from Madhugiri in Tumkur district, Karnataka, where Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramachandrappa is accused of inappropriate behavior with a woman who came to file a complaint.

The woman reportedly visited the Madhugiri police station to lodge her grievance. However, DSP Ramachandrappa allegedly summoned her to a private room and engaged in inappropriate conduct. According to reports, Anil, who accompanied the woman, captured the incident on his mobile phone.

The video quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage among the public and within the police department. The footage explicitly shows the officer’s objectionable actions. Following the incident’s exposure, DSP Ramachandrappa has reportedly absconded and is currently untraceable.

Senior officials in the Karnataka Police have taken serious note of the matter and ordered an immediate investigation. A formal complaint has been registered against DSP Ramachandrappa, and legal action is being pursued.

Authorities have assured a thorough examination of the video evidence and promised stringent action against the responsible officer. The public has been urged to remain calm and trust that justice will be served.

In #Karnataka's #Tumakuru, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (#DySP), attached to the #Madhugiri sub-division, was allegedly caught on camera in a compromising position with a woman at his office and in uniform.



The video went viral, prompting the district police in-charge to… pic.twitter.com/txCQ7BjCxK — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 3, 2025

The victim, in her complaint, provided detailed accounts of the officer’s unethical behavior, expressing her determination to fight for justice to ensure such incidents do not recur.

This incident underscores the urgent need for transparency and accountability in the justice system. Pressure is mounting on authorities to resolve the matter swiftly and ensure that the victim receives the justice she deserves.