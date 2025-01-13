Pongal Festivities: 6.4 Lakh People Leave Chennai in Special Buses Over Three Days

Chennai’s Special Bus Services for Pongal Festivities

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has reported that approximately 6.4 lakh people traveled from Chennai to various districts using state-run special buses over the three days leading up to the Pongal festivities. On Sunday, January 12, over 2.17 lakh passengers utilized government-operated buses arranged to manage the Pongal rush.

Increased Bus Schedules to Meet High Demand

To accommodate the increased demand for travel, the department scheduled 3,461 buses on January 13. Between January 10 and 13, a total of 14,104 buses were scheduled to operate from Chennai, comprising 2,092 regular services and 5,736 special services. Additionally, 7,800 special buses were deployed from other towns.

Post-Pongal Bus Operations and Surge in Demand

After the Pongal holidays, from January 15 to 19, approximately 22,676 buses will operate, including 10,460 daily services and 5,290 special buses from Chennai, alongside 6,926 buses from other regions. The Tamil Nadu government has declared January 17 as a public holiday, aligning with two weekends, creating a nine-day festive season.

Ticket Price Surge and Complaints of Overcharging

This year, over 13 lakh people are expected to leave Chennai during the festive period. The surge in travel has led to increased ticket prices across all modes of transport. For instance, a one-way trip from Chennai to Coimbatore on an air-conditioned private sleeper bus can cost as much as Rs 5,000 on peak travel days. Some private operators are demanding full fares even for passengers disembarking midway.

R. Perumal, a representative of the Bus Owners Association, defended the increased fares, explaining that they are necessary during peak festive seasons. However, many passengers have criticized the overcharging. K. Radhakrishnan, a private employee, expressed frustration at paying Rs 3,000 per head for a bus to Kerala, despite the family getting off in Salem.

Transport Department’s Limited Action on Overpricing Complaints

The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has faced criticism for conducting limited checks and taking minimal action against complaints of overpricing. Authorities have urged travelers to avoid congested routes like Tambaram and Perungalathur, recommending alternative routes via Tirupporur, Chengalpattu, and Vandalur. Additional police personnel have been deployed at toll plazas to ensure smoother traffic flow.