Power Revolution: Rural India’s Electricity Availability Soars by Over 9 Hours!

New Delhi: The availability of power in rural areas has seen a remarkable increase, rising from 12.5 hours per day in 2014 to 22.4 hours currently, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal reported on Saturday. Meanwhile, urban areas have experienced a steady improvement, with power availability rising from 22 hours to 23.4 hours per day over the past decade.

Smart Meters to Boost Energy Efficiency and Reduce Losses

In his address, Minister Manohar Lal emphasized the role of smart meters in improving the efficiency of the power sector. Smart meters, he explained, not only benefit consumers by reducing billing errors but also assist distribution companies (DISCOMs) in minimizing losses, optimizing power purchase costs, and integrating renewable energy sources.

The Minister was speaking at a Consultative Committee of Members of Parliament meeting to discuss the “Implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).”

Steps Taken to Enhance Power Generation and Transmission

Manohar Lal also underlined the need to expand generation and transmission capacities to keep pace with the growing demand for power in the country. The Minister further stated that every census village in India is now electrified, with ongoing efforts to improve the quality of services and promote ease of living for consumers.

Government Initiatives for Rooftop Solar Power

The Ministry of Power, along with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, has introduced several measures to ease the installation of rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. These initiatives include waiving the requirement for a Technical Feasibility Study for connections up to 10 kW and implementing deemed load enhancements for installations up to 10 kW.

The Union Minister urged state governments to promote rooftop solar schemes to benefit consumers and enhance sustainable energy use.

Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS)

Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik highlighted the importance of RDSS in improving service quality and building consumer trust. He stated that successful implementation of RDSS projects would ensure reliable power delivery and enhance the financial sustainability of DISCOMs.

Launched with an estimated outlay of Rs 3,03,758 crore, the RDSS has received substantial financial backing from the central government, with Rs 97,631 crore in estimated gross budgetary support (GBS).