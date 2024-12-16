Prabhas Suffers Leg Injury During Film Shoot, Skips Japan Promotions

Hyderabad: Renowned actor Prabhas, who recently starred in the blockbuster film ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ sustained an injury during a film shoot. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie achieved phenomenal success, grossing over ₹1100 crore worldwide.

The filmmakers have announced that ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to release in Japan on January 3 next year. To mark this occasion, promotional events were planned in Japan, where Prabhas was expected to participate. However, the actor informed his fans that he will be unable to attend due to his injury.

In a heartfelt message, Prabhas shared:

“I am deeply grateful for your love and support. I have long wished to meet my fans in Japan, but unfortunately, I sustained an injury to my leg during a film shoot, which prevents me from traveling to Japan. I kindly request your understanding in this matter.”

Following this announcement, fans expressed their disappointment but also extended their well-wishes for Prabhas’ speedy recovery.

The release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in Japan is expected to further elevate the global impact of Indian cinema and expand Prabhas’ fan base in the country.