Prajavani initiative strengthens Govt accountability: Telangana Deputy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised the significance of the Prajavani program, highlighting its role in directly addressing the needs and grievances of the people.

Speaking at an event held at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan to mark the completion of one year of the initiative, the Deputy Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the program’s continuity despite challenges.

He announced that solar power would be provided for podu land cultivation, signaling the government’s focus on empowering farmers.

“The Prajavani program reflects our dedication to resolving public grievances in a manner that holds the government accountable to its people,” he said.

Also Read: Telangana: BRS questions Rahul on Adani issue

The Deputy CM criticised the previous ten years of governance under the BRS administration, accusing it of neglecting the aspirations and needs of Telangana’s podu farmers.

In contrast, he noted that the current government is committed to creating a sense of trust among citizens, ensuring all government institutions work for their benefit.

Highlighting the success of the Prajavani initiative, he remarked that people were pleased with the resolution of applications submitted through the program.

“Our goal is to make every citizen feel that their voice matters and that all institutions are actively working to address their concerns,” he added.