Prashant Kishor takes oath as Bankipur MLA at Bihar Assembly

Patna: Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor formally took the oath as the new MLA from the Bankipur Assembly constituency on Monday.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar administered the oath to him in his chamber, allowing Kishor to officially participate in legislative proceedings and begin his responsibilities as an elected representative.

Prashant Kishor reached the Assembly accompanied by senior leaders and supporters of the Jan Suraaj Party.

The Bankipur by-election was held on July 30, with results announced on August 3.

Prashant Kishor defeated BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha by 19,246 votes, while the RJD candidate achieved third position and lost the security deposit.

The oath was administered in the Speaker’s chamber because the Assembly is currently not in session.

The monsoon session has already concluded, while the winter session is still some time away.

In such circumstances, the Speaker can administer the oath to a newly elected member separately.

After winning Bankipur, Prashant Kishor said that residents would begin seeing visible changes within two to three months.

He outlined several priorities, particularly relating to employment, education, ration distribution and social security.

His key announcements include Private-sector employment, wherein he would make an effort to facilitate jobs for 10,000 young people.

He has also promised to make arrangements to help children access private schooling. He has also promised to improve the ration-card system within three months.

Apart from that, a proposed Rs 1,100 monthly pension for people aged 60 and above.

Prashant Kishor has also begun planning beyond his Bankipur responsibilities.

According to the information provided, his political organisation is preparing for the upcoming Teacher and Graduate constituency Legislative Council elections as well as Panchayat elections in Bihar.

He is also expected to undertake another statewide tour as Jan Suraaj continues expanding its reach.

With Monday’s oath-taking, Kishor has formally entered the Bihar Legislative Assembly as an elected representative, shifting his focus from electoral campaigning to legislative and constituency-level work.