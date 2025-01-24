President Droupadi Murmu to Address Nation on Republic Day Eve

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will deliver a nationwide address on Saturday, January 25, on the eve of Republic Day 2025, as per a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Broadcast Details

The President’s speech will be aired at 7 p.m. on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi, followed by the English version.

Regional language broadcasts will follow:

Doordarshan Regional Channels: Regional versions after the Hindi and English broadcasts.

Regional versions after the Hindi and English broadcasts. Akashvani Regional Networks: Regional broadcasts will begin from 9:30 p.m. onwards.

Republic Day Highlights

This year’s Republic Day celebration features Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest, marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia.

Key highlights include:

The Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, showcasing India’s military strength and cultural heritage.

at in New Delhi, showcasing India’s military strength and cultural heritage. For the first time, an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.

will participate in a national day parade abroad. The theme for Republic Day 2025 is ‘Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas’ (Golden India – Heritage and Development), reflecting India’s cultural richness and progress.

(Golden India – Heritage and Development), reflecting India’s cultural richness and progress. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) has invited over 600 Panchayat leaders as special guests to witness the parade.

Historical Significance of Republic Day

India became independent on August 15, 1947, but adopted its Constitution on January 26, 1950, replacing the Government of India Act of 1935. This historic milestone was led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly.

Last Year’s Presidential Address

In her 2024 address, President Murmu paid tributes to Dr. Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly while highlighting key government initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India.

Stay tuned for President Murmu’s 2025 Republic Day address, which will reflect the nation’s achievements and aspirations.