President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar extend greetings on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended their warm greetings to the people of India on the joyous occasions of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu.

These traditional harvest festivals, celebrated with enthusiasm across the country, not only highlight India’s rich cultural diversity but also signify the agricultural significance of these times of the year.

As India observes these festivals, they serve as a reminder of the country’s deep-rooted agricultural heritage and the vital role of farmers in the nation’s prosperity.

President Murmu’s Festive Greetings on Social Media

President Droupadi Murmu took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her heartfelt wishes on the occasion of these festivals, emphasizing their importance in India’s cultural and agricultural landscape.

She stated, “On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indian people living in the country and abroad. These festivals are a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and unity in diversity.”

The President also highlighted that these festivals, celebrated in various regions of India, express respect for nature and promote gratitude for the bountiful harvests.

President Murmu continued by acknowledging the connection between these festivals and agriculture, saying, “These festivals related to agriculture are also opportunities to express gratitude to our farmers for their tireless hard work. I wish that this holy festival brings happiness and prosperity in the life of every person.”

Vice President Dhankhar’s Warm Wishes on X

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also joined in the celebrations, posting his own warm greetings on X. He expressed, “Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, and Pongal. These festivals, each uniquely celebrated across our nation’s diverse landscapes, represent our age-old tradition of honoring the harvest season.”

The Vice President added that the sacred flames of Lohri and Magha Bihu would help dispel all adversity, while the soaring kites of Makar Sankranti would bring jubilation and happiness. “May the traditional sweetness of Pongal bring forth moments of celebration and happiness,” he concluded.

Understanding the Significance of Each Festival

These festivals, celebrated at different times of the year across India, have distinct regional significance but are united by their agricultural roots. Each festival carries its unique traditions, rituals, and ways of celebration, but they all honor the harvest season and the transition of seasons. Let’s explore the cultural and agricultural importance of each festival.

Lohri: Celebrating the End of Winter and the Beginning of the Harvest Season

Lohri, traditionally celebrated on January 13, marks the end of the winter season and the arrival of the harvest season in northern India. This festival is celebrated with bonfires, dancing, and singing, especially in Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The bonfire symbolizes the warmth and energy of the sun, while people gather around to celebrate the season’s good harvest and offer thanks. The festival is also considered a celebration of the winter crops, particularly sugarcane, and is closely associated with the Punjabi harvest festival of Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti: The Solar Festival Marking the Northward Movement of the Sun

Makar Sankranti, observed on January 14 (or 15 in leap years), marks the transition of the sun from the zodiac sign of Sagittarius (Dhanu) to Capricorn (Makara).

Known as Uttarayana in some regions, this festival celebrates the sun’s northward movement and is dedicated to the solar deity, Surya.

Makar Sankranti is widely celebrated with kite flying, bonfires, and traditional foods like tilgul (sesame seeds and jaggery) in various parts of India. It is especially popular in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and parts of South India, where people also celebrate it as Pongal.

Pongal: The Harvest Festival of South India

Pongal, celebrated in Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India, is the harvest festival that spans over four days, typically from January 14 to 17. The festival honors the sun god for providing the energy necessary for a good harvest and includes traditional rituals such as boiling the first rice of the harvest in a pot, known as the “Pongal.”

The festival is marked by colorful kolam (rangoli) patterns, feasts, and family gatherings. It is a time for South Indians to express gratitude for the bountiful harvest and the well-being of their family and community.

Magh Bihu: Celebrating the Harvest Season in Assam

In Assam, Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, is a significant part of the harvest festival celebrated in January. It marks the end of the harvesting season and the arrival of the month of Magh in the Assamese calendar. The festival is celebrated with traditional dances, feasts, and bonfires.

People offer thanks to the gods for a good harvest, while also preparing various traditional dishes made from rice, sesame seeds, and jaggery.

The celebration includes the building of makeshift huts made of bamboo and leaves, which are later set on fire to signify the end of the harvest and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle.

Unity in Diversity: The Cultural Fabric of India’s Harvest Festivals

These festivals, celebrated across diverse landscapes of India, embody the country’s unity in diversity. They bring together people from different regions, cultures, and languages, all sharing a common purpose: to honor nature, express gratitude for the harvest, and celebrate the promise of prosperity.