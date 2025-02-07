Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth’s Wedding Venue & Decor Unveiled

Wedding Details and Venue

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is all set to marry Neelam Upadhyaya, and the wedding celebrations are taking place at the Maharashtra & Goa Military Camp (Juhu) in the presence of close family members and friends.

Wedding Ceremonies and Decor

The couple began their wedding festivities with a vibrant Mehendi ceremony, followed by the haldi ceremony and a traditional Mata Ki Chowki. A wedding planning company, responsible for organizing the event, recently shared exclusive glimpses of the stunning venue on Instagram.

Regal Atmosphere and Family Involvement

The venue was decorated with elegant floral arrangements, luxurious drapery, and exquisite lighting, creating a regal atmosphere for the wedding celebrations. The groom’s mother, Madhu Chopra, shared a video of the decor on Instagram with the caption, “A Regal Setup for a Night Full of Love and Laughter.”

Sources close to the family revealed that Priyanka Chopra played an active role in the wedding preparations, overseeing every detail to ensure that Siddharth’s big day went off without a hitch. From guest coordination to organizing the event, Priyanka was deeply involved in the planning process.

Nick Jonas and Sangeet Celebrations

Priyanka’s husband, American singer Nick Jonas, also arrived to attend the wedding. During the pre-wedding celebrations, Nick performed his song “Maan Meri Jaan.” He was later joined by his father, Kevin Jonas, who sang the popular Jonas Brothers’ song “When You Look Me In The Eyes.”

Priyanka also joined in the celebrations, dancing to several Bollywood hits. Videos from the sangeet ceremony have gone viral, with one video showing Priyanka dancing to her popular tracks like “Darling” from 7 Khoon Maaf, “Dil Maange More,” and “Dhan Te Nan.”