Priyanka Gandhi Leads in Wayanad, BJP Gains in Palakkad: Kerala By-Elections Update

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala by-elections have captured national attention as Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes her poll debut from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Early trends on Saturday show Priyanka Gandhi leading with a comfortable margin, while the BJP is showing strength in the Palakkad Assembly constituency.

Polling for the by-elections in Wayanad, Chelakkara, and Palakkad constituencies concluded recently, and the results are set to shape the political narrative in Kerala.

Priyanka Gandhi Takes Early Lead in Wayanad

In Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi has established a commanding lead of 24,000 votes as the counting progresses, including postal and home votes. With the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting underway, she is expected to widen her margin significantly.

Wayanad, previously represented by her brother Rahul Gandhi, has traditionally been a Congress stronghold. Rahul vacated the seat to retain his constituency in Rae Bareli, paving the way for Priyanka’s entry into electoral politics. The key question now is whether Priyanka can surpass Rahul’s record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad.

BJP Leads in Palakkad: A Heated Triangular Contest

The Palakkad Assembly constituency is witnessing an intense three-way battle. BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar has taken an early lead, ahead by 1,016 votes after the postal and home votes were tallied.

Palakkad has emerged as a key battleground, with the BJP hoping to make significant inroads in Kerala. The contest here features candidates from the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M), making it the only true triangular fight in these by-elections.

CPI(M) Maintains Hold in Chelakkara

In the Chelakkara Assembly constituency, CPI(M)’s U.R. Pradeep is leading by 1,890 votes as EVM counting begins. The seat has been a CPI(M) stronghold since 1996, but Congress candidate Ramya Haridas is putting up a spirited fight, signaling a tight contest.

Also Read | Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Vote Counting Begins for 81 Constituencies

Significance of the By-Elections

These by-elections were necessitated after prominent political figures vacated their seats:

Wayanad Lok Sabha seat: Vacated by Rahul Gandhi to retain Rae Bareli.

Vacated by Rahul Gandhi to retain Rae Bareli. Palakkad Assembly seat: Vacated by Congress MLA Shafi Parambil.

Vacated by Congress MLA Shafi Parambil. Chelakkara Assembly seat: Vacated by Kerala Minister of SC/ST Development, K. Radhakrishnan.

Key Trends and Insights

Wayanad: A Congress bastion where Priyanka Gandhi is poised for an easy victory.

A Congress bastion where Priyanka Gandhi is poised for an easy victory. Palakkad: The BJP’s strong showing indicates its growing influence in Kerala’s political landscape.

The BJP’s strong showing indicates its growing influence in Kerala’s political landscape. Chelakkara: A critical seat for the CPI(M) as it battles to maintain its decades-long dominance.

What’s at Stake?

These by-elections are more than just local contests; they hold significant implications for the state’s political alignment ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.

For the Congress , Priyanka Gandhi’s performance in Wayanad is critical to reinforcing the party’s presence in Kerala.

, Priyanka Gandhi’s performance in Wayanad is critical to reinforcing the party’s presence in Kerala. For the BJP , success in Palakkad could mark a breakthrough in a state where it has traditionally struggled.

, success in Palakkad could mark a breakthrough in a state where it has traditionally struggled. For the CPI(M), retaining Chelakkara is essential to consolidating its dominance in the region.

Polling Details

Wayanad and Chelakkara: Voting took place on November 13 .

Voting took place on . Palakkad: Polling occurred on November 20.

Counting began on Saturday morning, with initial trends expected by mid-morning and final results by evening.

Conclusion

As counting progresses, the by-election results will provide key insights into Kerala’s evolving political landscape. With Congress, BJP, and CPI(M) each vying for dominance, the outcomes are being closely watched for their impact on future electoral strategies.

Stay tuned for updates on the Kerala by-elections 2024 and analysis of the final results!