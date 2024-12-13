Professionals Solidarity Forum Hosts Professional’s Summit 2024: A Landmark Event on Career Transformation and AI Revolution

Hyderabad: The Professionals Solidarity Forum (PSF) successfully hosted the Professional’s Summit 2024 at the Engineers Institute, Khairtabad, creating a transformative platform for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

With a sharp focus on career transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and entrepreneurship, the event empowered attendees with actionable strategies to excel in today’s fast-evolving job market.

Inauguration and Opening Address

The summit commenced with an inspiring welcome address by Abdul Mohi, President of PSF and CEO of MindKlick Learning Solutions. His presentation on the lifecycle of professionals underscored the transformative impact of PSF’s initiatives. Mohi’s address set the tone for a day filled with insights and inspiration.

Highlighting the collaborative spirit of the forum, Abdul Mohi invited the five PSF Vertical Leads to the stage. Each leader shared impactful updates on their respective initiatives:

Atif Damodi – PEP Lead

– PEP Lead Arif Sabeel – CPDP Lead

– CPDP Lead Safiuz Khan – JCG Lead

– JCG Lead Tanzeel Haider – Skills Academy Lead

– Skills Academy Lead Fakhruddin Ali – Social Services Lead

The session also acknowledged event sponsors, Danube Properties and Aziz Construction, whose support made the summit possible.

Keynote Insights: Unlocking Career Growth

The event’s first keynote address, titled “Unlock Your Career Growth: Excel in a Rapidly Changing World”, was delivered by Sajjad Ahmed, Global Head of Learning at Capgemini Insights & Data. Ahmed emphasized the critical need for adaptability and continuous upskilling to navigate today’s dynamic professional landscape. A key takeaway was his assertion:

“Adaptability is not just an asset; it’s a necessity in the era of rapid change.”

The AI Revolution: Shaping Careers and Industries

The morning session featured a dynamic panel discussion on “The AI Revolution: Shaping Your Job and Future”. Moderated by Syed Abrar Hussaini, Senior Manager at Deloitte Consulting, the panel included distinguished professionals:

Snehith Allamaraju (RSM US LLP)

(RSM US LLP) Puspanjali Sarma (ServiceNow)

(ServiceNow) Prasanna Rambhatla (Kyndryl)

(Kyndryl) Babu Rajendra Kumar (Servify)

The discussion explored how AI is reshaping industries and equipping professionals with tools for growth, urging attendees to embrace AI-driven opportunities.

Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Post-lunch, the spotlight shifted to entrepreneurship. Jahid Akhter Sheikh, Director of WE Hub (Govt. of Telangana), delivered a compelling keynote titled “Fueling Entrepreneurial Growth: Government Initiatives and Opportunities for Innovation”. Sheikh highlighted government-supported programs aimed at fostering startups and innovation.

A subsequent panel discussion, “Startup to Scaling Up: Real Stories. Real Insights”, was moderated by Shanthala Veigas from the University of East London. Entrepreneurs shared their journeys and actionable insights:

Abdul Rahman Janoo (Tericsoft)

(Tericsoft) Kondru Sharath Chandra (TheLibrary)

(TheLibrary) Urooj Ahmed Khan (Al Haramain Perfumes)

(Al Haramain Perfumes) Divya G Medar (Snacker Street)

Harnessing AI and Overcoming Mid-Career Challenges

In a standout session, Syed Shahbaz, Senior Data Scientist, delivered a keynote titled “The Power of AI for Everyone: 10x Your Growth with AI Tools”. Attendees gained practical strategies to integrate AI tools for productivity and career advancement.

The panel discussion “Mid-Career Mastery: Turning Challenges into Opportunities” delved into strategies for overcoming career plateaus. Moderated by Mohammed Arif Sabeel (Synchrony), the session featured:

Samarth Saraswat (Genpact)

(Genpact) Saji Mark (Ryan)

(Ryan) Safiuz Khan (Align Technology)

(Align Technology) Nikhat Qureshi (Synchrony)

Prioritizing Mental Health

The importance of mental well-being took center stage with Dr. Hariprasad V.R., Senior Research Scientist at The Himalaya Drug Company, delivering an impactful keynote, “Mind Matters: Reclaim Your Peace”. Dr. Hariprasad shared actionable tips for maintaining mental health amidst professional challenges.

Concluding with Gratitude and Networking

The summit concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Nisar Mohammed, acknowledging the efforts of speakers, sponsors, and attendees. Special mention was made of Chief Guests D. Sridhar Babu, Honorable IT & Industries Minister, and Amer Ali Khan, MLC and Editor of Siasat Newspaper, who regrettably could not attend due to prior commitments.

The day ended with high tea and networking, providing attendees with an opportunity to forge meaningful connections and reflect on the insights gained during the summit.

A Seamless Experience

The event’s smooth execution was ensured by Masters of Ceremony, Nisar Mohammed and Mohammed Khalid, esteemed Core Team Members of PSF. Their efforts contributed to a cohesive and engaging experience for all participants.

Key Takeaways from Professional’s Summit 2024

Embrace adaptability and continuous learning to thrive in the evolving job market.

Leverage AI tools to enhance productivity and career growth.

Explore entrepreneurial opportunities through government-supported initiatives.

Prioritize mental health to achieve professional success.

Call to Action

The Professional’s Summit 2024 underscored PSF’s mission to empower professionals. Join PSF’s initiatives, participate in future events, and be part of a thriving community dedicated to career transformation and innovation.