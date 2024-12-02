Protecting History: Osmania University Arts College to Become a Trademarked Treasure

Hyderabad: The iconic Arts College building of Osmania University is poised to become India’s third trademarked structure, following the Taj Mahal Hotel and the Bombay Stock Exchange. According to reports on Monday, the trademark application for the building’s distinctive exterior design, submitted in April 2024, has been accepted for publication, with the registration process expected to conclude within the next 4-5 months.

Inaugurated in 1939 by Nizam VII, Mir Osman Ali Khan, this architectural masterpiece is a unique blend of Ajanta and Ellora-inspired styles infused with Indo-Saracenic arches. Designed by Belgian architect Monsieur Jasper, the sprawling granite structure features 164 rooms and spans an impressive 2.5 lakh square feet.

The trademark application was filed by TM agent Subhajit Saha, with key support from Prof. G.B. Reddy, the founding Chair Professor of the DPIIR-IPR Chair at Osmania University. Prof. Reddy, a prominent figure in the field of intellectual property, played a significant role in advancing this initiative.

Saha expressed confidence that securing the trademark would elevate the Arts College building to the status of a heritage brand and serve as an inspiration for other Telangana landmarks, such as T-Hub, T-Works, and the new Secretariat, to pursue similar recognition.

Trademarking the structure aims not only to preserve its architectural uniqueness but also to explore commercial opportunities through branded merchandise, memorabilia, and souvenirs.

The concept of trademarking iconic buildings began in the United States, with notable examples including the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building. It has since gained traction globally, with landmarks like the Eiffel Tower in France and the Sydney Opera House in Australia also securing trademark protection.

Osmania University’s initiative marks a forward-thinking step in preserving India’s architectural heritage while positioning it as a valuable cultural and commercial asset.