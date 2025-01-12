Punjab Kings Appoint This Indian Player as Captain for 2025 IPL Season – You Won’t Be Surprised

Punjab Kings have appointed This Inidan Star as their captain for the 2025 IPL season. Learn more about his leadership journey and what this means for the team’s future in IPL.

Chandigarh: Shreyas Iyer, the India top-order batter who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their IPL title victory in 2024, has been appointed as the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the 2025 season, which is set to begin in March.

Iyer Joins PBKS for Record-Breaking Rs 26.75 Crore

Iyer, who was roped in by PBKS for a record-breaking Rs 26.75 crore during the November auction, is one of the most sought-after players in the IPL and brings his proven leadership skills to the team. The IPL star will reunite with head coach Ricky Ponting, with whom he previously guided Delhi Capitals (DC) to the IPL final in 2020.

Iyer Expresses Gratitude and Optimism for PBKS

“I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title,” Iyer said in a statement.

A Memorable 2024 Season for Shreyas Iyer

2024 has been a remarkable year for Shreyas Iyer. Not only did he lead KKR to their IPL title win, but he also guided Mumbai to their second Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Iyer was also part of the Mumbai team that claimed the prestigious Ranji and Irani trophies.

Iyer’s Third Franchise in IPL

Iyer, who made his IPL debut in 2015, will be playing for his third franchise in the IPL. He previously captained KKR and DC, where he took on the leadership role midway through the 2018 season.

Ricky Ponting Confident in Iyer’s Leadership

Ponting expressed confidence in Iyer’s ability to lead PBKS to success in the upcoming season. “Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver. I have enjoyed my time with Iyer in the past in IPL, and I look forward to working with him again,” said Ponting.

PBKS CEO Hopes for a Strong Season Ahead

PBKS CEO Satish Menon also praised the leadership partnership between Iyer and Ponting, expressing optimism for the team’s future. “We had identified Shreyas as our captain and were delighted with the auction result. He has already proven himself to master the format, and his vision for the team aligns perfectly with our goals. With him and Ponting joining hands again, we are confident our team has a solid leadership group to guide us to our first title,” said Menon.