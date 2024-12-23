PV Sindhu Marries Fiancé Venkata Datta in Udaipur

Hyderabad: India’s double Olympic medalist, PV Sindhu, tied the knot with her fiancé, Venkata Datta, in a private ceremony at a luxurious resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on the night of December 22.

The grand venue featured a resort with three main buildings and 100 rooms, offering picturesque views and royal ambiance.

Guests were ferried to the wedding location on special boats, adding a unique touch to the event. Sindhu’s family went the extra mile, booking special flight tickets for attendees to ensure their presence at the celebration.

Highlights of the Wedding

Pre-Wedding Festivities: The Sangeet ceremony was held on December 20, setting the stage for the wedding festivities.

The wedding was conducted according to Telugu traditions, incorporating glimpses of Rajasthan's royal culture.

The wedding was conducted according to Telugu traditions, incorporating glimpses of Rajasthan’s royal culture. Guest List: The intimate affair was attended by close family members and friends. Notable guests included IPL Governing Council member Chamundeshwaranath and businessman Nimmagadda Prasad.

Reception in Hyderabad

The reception is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on December 24. The wedding ceremony itself was described as a simple yet elegant affair, blending cultural richness with royal splendor.

Sindhu’s wedding marks a significant milestone in her personal life, celebrated with warmth and joy by her close ones.

Stay tuned for updates on the reception and exclusive insights into the celebrations.