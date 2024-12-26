PV Sindhu Visits Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Temple with Husband

Tirupati: Renowned Indian badminton star PV Sindhu was spotted seeking divine blessings at the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanur. Sindhu visited the temple accompanied by her husband, embracing a moment of spiritual devotion amidst her busy schedules.

The ace shuttler, known for her stellar performances on the international stage, offered prayers to the goddess and participated in special rituals during her visit. Dressed in traditional attire, the couple’s visit drew attention from devotees and fans present at the temple.

PV Sindhu, who has always credited her family and faith for her success, took time to interact with temple officials and briefly acknowledged the admiration of fans without disrupting the sanctity of the premises.

The visit highlights Sindhu’s deep-rooted connection with her culture and spirituality, inspiring her followers to stay grounded despite global fame. Fans extended their wishes for her continued success in both her personal and professional life.

